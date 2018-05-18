On-Duty Security Guard Injured in Downey Hit-and-Run

A security guard was transported to a hospital Thursday, May 17, 2018 after a vehicle struck them in a hit-and-run crash.

An on-duty security guard was injured late Thursday in Downey after a vehicle struck the victim and took off outside of a restaurant.

Downey police responded to a call at approximately 11 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 7400 block of Florence Avenue. There, they found the security on the ground with injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Sgt. Clemann of the Downey Police Department.

Police are investigating the possibility of a white Honda that lacks license plates being responsible for the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Downey Police Department at 562-861-0771.