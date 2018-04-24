South Orange County residents plan to voice their concerns Tuesday after 13 mayors chose to open a homeless shelter at a closed elementary school in Silverado.

The prospective site is Silverado Elementary School, where a public library and preschool continue to run. The school was purchased in 2013 by county government after it closed in 2009.

Mayors decided on the site Thursday, April 19 in a meeting. The location may house transients from the Santa Ana riverbed.

Protesters created a petition online decrying the proposal and are said to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at Santa Ana’s Hall of Administration.