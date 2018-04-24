Some Orange County Residents Oppose Closed School as Homeless Shelter - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Some Orange County Residents Oppose Closed School as Homeless Shelter

By Karla Rendon

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Some Orange County Residents Oppose Closed School as Homeless Shelter
    KNBC-TV

    South Orange County residents plan to voice their concerns Tuesday after 13 mayors chose to open a homeless shelter at a closed elementary school in Silverado.

    The prospective site is Silverado Elementary School, where a public library and preschool continue to run. The school was purchased in 2013 by county government after it closed in 2009.

    Mayors decided on the site Thursday, April 19 in a meeting. The location may house transients from the Santa Ana riverbed.

    Protesters created a petition online decrying the proposal and are said to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at Santa Ana’s Hall of Administration.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-19-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices