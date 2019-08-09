The Peach Pit Pop-Up restaurant inspired by the '90s show "Beverly Hills, 90210" will now be open through September in Los Angeles. Fans can purchase tickets for the extended dates on Friday.

The Peach Pit, located at 7507 Melrose Ave., will be open Tuesday through Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Inside dining tickets are $25 and outside patio seating is $20. Group seating is available with a food purchase.

"The chance to bring something as beloved as 'Beverly Hills, 90210' to life has always been a dream for me," says Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners in a statement. "We’ve been really fortunate to develop a reputation for elevating the nostalgic pop-up into something both foodies and show fans alike can clamor for. When the timing aligned for us to help extend the Peach Pit's inaugural run here in LA, it was an opportunity that we’d never pass up."

The pop up was originally created by Fox and Pop Sugar to promote the highly-anticipated revamp of the fan-favorite show. The real-life adaptation was so popular that it sold out its two-day weekend run in less than one hour.

"We've wanted to launch a real-life Peach Pit for years - it's been both a professional and personal goal of mine since I grew up as a huge fan of Beverly Hills, 90210," said Veronica Hart, EVP Global Franchise Management in a statement. "Between the new series on FOX and the 30th anniversary in 2020, it couldn’t have happened at a better time."

Fans can expect to dine on themed entrees inspired by the show and characters. Official merchandise will also be available for purchase.