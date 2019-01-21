Caught on Video: Peeping Tom Peering Through Bushes, Confronted

A peeping Tom is caught on surveillance video and confronted in the act in Hemet.

The search is on for a peeping Tom caught on surveillance video ducking into bushes and peering into a window in the early hours of Monday morning in an unincorporated area of Hemet.

The man approached the home's bedroom window and began to allegedly fondle his genitals, but the homeowner said she noticed the man and decided to call police.

Before Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrived, however, the woman's husband went outside and confronted the man.

The peeping Tom took off running after being confronted, but the search is now on to find and identify the man in the surveillance video.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said she did not feel safe knowing that the man was out free and could strike again at any moment.

"There're nothing but children in this neighborhood," the woman said, voicing concerns for her family.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation and asking anyone who recognized he man to contact them.