An armed man who held a Holiday Inn employee hostage Friday was shot to death after Long Beach police responded to the hotel. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

An armed man who held a Holiday Inn employee hostage Friday was shot to death after Long Beach police responded to the hotel.

Police responded to a call of a man with a gun inside the hotel's lobby just before 1 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Lakewood Boulevard.

There, they saw an armed man who held an employee hostage with a handgun. The suspect was struck twice in the torso then transported to a hospital, where he died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been made clear.

The hotel employee and police officers were not harmed.