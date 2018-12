A stolen SUV suspect was arrested Thursday after a slow-speed chase through Santa Ana.

The chase briefly sped along the 55 Freeway before jumping onto city streets. It wound through the city, followed closely by about a dozen police cruisers in heavy rush-hour traffic.

Police used a spike strip to puncture tires, but the chase continued.

It ended when the driver surrendered.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases