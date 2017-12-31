Suspect Dies Following Police Shooting in Winnetka Area

An LAPD officer was injured in a shooting in Winnetka. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (Published Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017)

A suspect was killed in a police shooting Saturday night in the Winnetka area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Police initially responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call, receiving reports of a man armed with a gun who was acting violently with family members.

When they arrived, they found an armed suspect and a police shooting occurred.

Witnesses told NBC4 it was terrifying to hear so many gunshots.

Initially the LAPD reported that one officer suffered non-life threatening injuries --apparently not from gunfire. However, the agency followed up that information with a tweet saying there is "no confirmation yet if any officers have been injured."

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Detectives from the LAPD's Force Investigation Division were on scene to investigate.

The LAPD tweeted to "stay clear of area."

Rick Montanez contributed to this report.