Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

BMW Driver Crashes Into Bushes at the End of a High-Speed Chase in Cerritos

Two cars were struck by the pursuit driver at the Cerritos intersection. No serious injuries were reported

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

Published 2 hours ago

    A BMW driver crashed into bushes at the end of a pursuit Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 in Cerritos.

    The driver of a BMW sedan crashed into two cars before plowing into bushes Thursday night at the end of a pursuit in Cerritos.

    The chase began after a report of two residential burglaries in Lakewood. It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen from the homes.

    Deputies saw two cars leaving one of the crime scenes and followed the BMW.

    The driver refused to pull over during a high-speed chase into the Cerritos area. The BMW struck two cars, causing one to flip onto its roof, before its front end wound up perched on top of the bushes.

    A BMW crashed into bushes during a chase that began with a burglary report. Video broadcast Friday Sept. 27, 2019 on Today in LA.
    No serious injuries were reported.

    The BMW driver ran from the scene of the crash. No arrests were reported early Friday.

