BMW Driver Sought After Pulling Into Mall Parking Structure After Pursuit

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    The driver of a BMW sedan led officers on a pursuit in West Los Angeles before driving inside a parking structure at a Culver City shopping center.

    Officers were pursuing the white BMW 5 Series on freeways and streets in the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles. The driver was on the shoulder of the 405 Freeway at times, passing other drivers at high speed.

    Police urged people to avoid the area near Fox Hills Mall after the driver went into the underground parking structure.

    Details about what led up to the chase were not immediately available.

