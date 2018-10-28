Rams Stay Perfect in Wild Win Over Packers

Since Sean McVay took over in 2017 not many people have known what to do with the Rams offense. They led the NFL in scoring a year ago and started Sunday’s game against the Packers averaging 33 points a game this season.

For a half, the game plan Green Bay put together was flawless. For another half, Los Angeles was as unstoppable as we’ve seen it. Of course, so was Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so we got to watch a treat right before Halloween.

In a game where offenses and defenses played equally well it came down to special teams and the Rams were better. Two big mistakes in the 4th quarter cost the Pack in a 29-27 loss.

Rodgers led a pair of scoring drives in the first half to put the Packers up 10-0. For most of the opening 30 minutes the Packers kept the Rams off-balance. L.A.’s best offensive play was arguably a fake punt where punter Johnny Hekker threw a 12-yard pass to defensive back Sam Shields to keep a drive alive. They were right back out there to punt again after three straight incompletions.

It was Hekker doing his usual job that helped put the Rams on the board. He stuck a punt down at the Green Bay 1-yard line and running back Jamaal Williams was stuffed in the end zone by linebacker Mark Barron for a safety. L.A.’s offense finally contributed at the end of the half with Jared Goff hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a 1-yard TD that sent the game to halftime with Green Bay up 10-8.

Mason Crosby hit a 53-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 13-8 and then the Rams got cranking thanks to a heavy dose of Todd Gurley. The running back who is on a pace to flirt with the NFL single-season touchdown record (31 by LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006) took a short pass from Goff and ran 30 yards for a touchdown. Gurley also caught the 2-point conversion and L.A. had its first lead of the day at 16-13.

On their next drive Goff hit Reynolds again, this time for a 19-yard score, and it looked like the Rams were going to run away with it. Instead Aaron Rodgers started doing Aaron Rodgers things.

On 3rd and 10 with L.A. having all kinds of momentum the future Hall of Famer had a defender grabbing onto him threw a 41-yard dart to Davante Adams and two plays later running back Aaron Jones broke loose for a 33-yard TD run that cut the lead to 26-20.

On their next possession Rodgers hit a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had cornerback Marcus Peters beat, for a 40-yard TD and a 27-26 lead. After that the fireworks ceased for a bit.

They picked up again late in the 4th quarter. On 3rd and long Aaron Donald broke through to sack Rodgers and force a pun, which J.K. Scott only sent 25 yards downfield to the Green Bay 40. One long run by Gurley set up Greg Zuerlein for a 34-yard field goal to put the Rams back on top 29-27.

With about 2:00 to play Rodgers had a chance to lead a game-winning drive. He never got the chance. Ty Montgomery fumbled the kickoff at his own 21 and the #Rams recovered to ice the game and move to 8-0.

Next week things don’t get any easier for them when they head to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints.