Two Orange County Verizon stores were robbed on the same day and these are just the latest in a string of two dozen similar hold ups. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 9 on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Placentia police on Sunday released new photos in an effort to catch two armed suspects who stole Apple electronic devices valued at $60,000 from a Verizon store in Placentia.

The armed robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when two men wielding handguns walked into a Verizon Mobvitel store on 664 Rose Dr. in Placentia and ordered all three employees into the back restroom, the Placentia Police Department said in a press release.

The suspects ordered one of the employees to unlock the safe, taking "numerous" Apple electronic products that were inside. The suspects then ran away through the store's back door.

One suspect is described as a black male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray shorts, a black and white baseball hat with the word “KINGIN” printed on the front and a black skeleton bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black baseball hat and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Placentia Police Department detectives at (714) 993-8146. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can send his or her tip to http://occrimestoppers.org.