KNBC-TV An ambulance carries an Los Angeles Police Department officer who was hurt in a shooting off-campus in Westlake on Friday, April 12, 2019.

A Los Angeles School Police Department officer has been injured in an off-campus shooting in the Westlake district.

It wasn't immediately clear how the officer was hurt in the shooting, but he was not shot, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. in the area of Third and Alvarado streets.

It's unclear if the suspect was hit, but school police Sgt. Julie Spry says there are no outstanding suspects.