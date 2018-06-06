As Many as Eight Cars Involved in Possible DUI Crash in Reseda

Crash in Reseda leaves massive multiple-car wreckage and two in critical condition. (RMG News)

As many as eight cars were involved in a crash Wednesday night, leaving behind a scene that looked like it belonged in an apocalyptic movie.

The West Valley LAPD said that the crash left two people in critical condition and involved a possible DUI driver on the 18700 block of Saticoy Street in Reseda. LAPD confirmed six cars were involved, but initial reports stated that as many as eight cars were damaged.





Initial reports stated on the scene also said that at least one person was in custody for leaving the scene.





More details on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.

Check back for updates.