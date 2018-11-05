Things to Do This Week: The Macallan Manor

The Macallan Manor: There are spirit tastings, and then there are themed experiences that are a little bewitching, highly whimsical, and themed-to-the-glam'd-out gills. This pop-up from the storied Scottish whisky company is headed to Greystone Mansion from Nov. 6-8, and seeking entry involves applying for an invitation at the event's site. Ready for an "immersive, multi-sensory" happening that goes beyond the traditional tasting? Raise a dram now.

"Spirit of the Holidays": Hoping to dine at the Castaway Burbank from Nov. 5 through 12? The vintage eatery, which recently underwent a major refresh, will be donating six percent of "restaurant net proceeds" to Feeding America, "the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States." This give-back happening does indeed encompass the "Spirit of the Holidays" (the fundraiser's name) as well as a nod to the 60th anniversary of Specialty Restaurants, the Castaway's parent company.

The Guitar Center's fresh vibe: If you're an aficionado of fine instruments, and you love to rock out, you lknow this legendary Tinseltown store. But this fab flagship has been re-imagined, bringing an even richer vibe to those string-seeking musicians looking for a fuller browsing/buying trip. The new look debuted on Nov. 3 with performances by Anderson .Paak, A-Trak, and Zane Lowe. Been meaning to pick up a new ax? Check out the super-spetacular Sunset Boulevard guitar-a-tarium.

The Beverly Center's big re-hello: Speaking of landmark LA locations that have built followings over the decades, the mondo mall that abuts Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and West Third also made its "hello again" debut over the first weekend of November 2018, following a multi-year, $500 million refresh. Swing by and check out the Bev Center's updated design, au courant food and beverage offerings, and what's new at one of the best-known shopping centers in Southern California.

Steve Cohen art exhibition: Music fans often enjoy incredible production design while at a concert, but getting to know the work of these acclaimed designers, away from the stage, is something far rarer. Artist Steve Cohen, who has crafted the tour design for a bevy of artists, including Billy Joel, Justin Timberlake, and Reba McEntire, will be displaying several paintings at Eric Buterbaugh Gallery in West Hollywood starting on Nov. 8.

