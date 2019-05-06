This Week: Food Bowl Night Market

LA Times Food Bowl Night Market: We're in the spring swing, which means it is time for evening-cool cuisine fests, the kind that feature "dozens of food vendors, pop-ups, chef collaborations, art installations, and live music," the sort of tunes picked by the LA Times food staffers. The five-night run opens on May 8 at Grand Park with a "Collaboration Lab" night and winds down on May 12 with an "All-Star BBQ." Entry is free, but there are ticketed areas at the nights, which also include a Taco Tribute and Fried Chicken Party.

Burger Trek: Taking your own sweet, or, um, savory time, all to find 32 of the greatest patty-plus-bun meals around Southern California? You can, at your leisure, but dineLA's annual appetizing ode to one of our most famous regional foodstuffs launches on May 7, 2019. That means you'll find a guide to the flavorful picks, and a map, too, all right here. Some of the big choices for this year? Oh goodness, the Behemoth Burger at Grill 'Em All in Alhambra and the Oak-Charred Simmzy's Burger in Manhattan Beach both made the cut.

Pasadena Restaurant Week: We know, it's true, there's a full-on, super-meaty, cheddar-melty Cheeseburger Week, in the Crown City, in January each and every year. But in May, other eateries and types of cuisine have their moment to shine among diners. If you're looking to try fresh dishes via a prix fixe lunch or dinner deal, make for Green Street Restaurant, La Grande Orange, Meat District Company, and a few other favorites from May 6 through May 10, 2019. Yum, done, and yum. Oh, we said "yum" already? We meant it twice.

Downtown LA Art Walk: So this is the summer you're vowing to do more gallery hops, more museum courtyard music nights, more events that don't cost a thing but fill up your mind with images and ideas galore. If this is the case, you can get a jumpstart on your summer plan on Thursday, May 9 with a visit to this monthly happening, which covers a sizable swath of art-focused hot spots around "Bunker Hill, Little Tokyo, and Gallery Row on Main and Spring Streets in the Historic Core." Best of all? It all begins at noon, so you don't even have to wait evening to fall.

Strawberry Tours: We may be quickly heading into the Strawberry Zone (tm), when there seems to be a major strawberry festival going on, regardless of where you happen to look. But if you can't wait for Oxnard or Garden Grove, where two strawberry celebrations are coming up later in May, you can hop on a strawberry-picking tour at Tanaka Farms in Irvine. So nifty? These pick-around, snack-around outings even happen on weekdays when the strawberries are bursting, so you don't need to wait for a weekend. Check out the calendar now.

