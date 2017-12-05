Fueled by fierce fast winds and tinder dry conditions, the Thomas Fire burned hillsides in Ventura County for a second day Tuesday, scorching 45,500 acres, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations, destroying 150 structures and prompting a state of emergency.

Fire officials expect the wildfire will scorch at least 50,000 acres in the mountains between Santa Paula and Ventura.

"The prospects for containment are not good," said Ventura County

Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen.

The fire, burning just south of Thomas Aquinas College, killed a family pet and injured a firefighter. The college issued a fire alert Monday around 8 p.m. and evacuated all students to nearby homes as a precaution.

More than 8,000 homes were evacuated and 20,000 people remained without power Tuesday. That figure was down from 200,000 customers who were in the dark Monday night because of transmission line problems associated with the fire.



The fire spread extremely quickly. The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that the fire was moving fast and was burning in steep terrain with 25 to 30 mph winds.

At least 150 structures were damaged, according to the fire department. One of those was the Vista del Mar Hospital, an 83-bed mental health facility at 801 Seneca St. All patients were evacuated safely, but the majority of buildings were left to be nothing but smoking husks. The apartments on the skirts of the facility had not yet been threatened by 6 a.m.

"Oh my god, just devastation for these people," said Leticia Broida, an employee. "The whole hospital is gone."



Wind-Driven Brush Fire Scorches 31,000 Acres in Santa Paula

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for west Ventura shortly before 1 a.m., Tuesday. Multiple homes and buildings were reportedly burned in the area and palm trees were on flames behind Ventura City Hall.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, fire crews were reportedly having difficulties accessing the burned areas.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office advised residents to go to vcemergency.com for the most up-to-date information.

2017 California Wildfires in Photos

While red flag warnings are now schedule to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday, "long range computer models are showing the possibility that the Santa Ana winds could persist into Friday or Saturday, which may require the extension of the red flag warning," according to an NWS statement.