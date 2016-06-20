California Wildfires - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

uhaul
Tuesday, Dec 5, 2017 at 02:28 PM PST

U-Haul Offers Free 30-Day Storage to Wildfire Victims

U-Haul Offers Free 30-Day Storage to Wildfire Victims

As Southern California residents lose their homes to ferocious wildfires, weeks before Christmas, U-Haul was offering free 30-day storage to those affected Tuesday.

emergency
Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 at 01:24 PM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Chavolla

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

The American Red Cross provided NBC Los Angeles with a list of things that every...View gallery

  • First Aid Kit
  • Whistle
  • Backpack
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 01:40 PM PST

List: California's Most Destructive Wildfires

List: California's Most Destructive Wildfires

California is facing one of the worst times of the year for wildfires. Five of the state's 10 most damaging fires have occurred in October, including the devastating 2017 Northern California October Fire...

fire
3 hours ago

100-Acre Fire Erupts in San Bernardino

100-Acre Fire Erupts in San Bernardino

Mandatory evacuations and road closures were ordered Tuesday afternoon as a 100-acre fire erupted in San Bernardino.

deadly wildfires
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 01:47 PM PST

List: California's Deadliest Wildfires

List: California's Deadliest Wildfires

A look at some of the California's deadliest wildfires.

About
Updates on Southern California's wildfires, including video, viewer images and real-time information on the firefight.
news
entertainment
local
Connect With Us
AdChoices