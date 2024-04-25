Dealership reports loaner car stolen, nearly gets customer arrested

An Orange County man is suing a Huntington Beach car dealership after a terrifying incident with a loaner car that left him traumatized.

Jamie Rodgers was nearly arrested by the Orange County Auto Theft-Task Force after the Car Pros Kia of Huntington Beach had reported the loaner car he had for over two months as stolen. Dash cam video shows the moment Rodgers was stopped and given orders to exit the vehicle.

“Driver, this is the Orange County Sheriff's Department. You’re considered armed and dangerous. Do exactly as I say or you can be shot," said one of the officers during the stop.

Rodgers, who was on his way to work as a high school athletic trainer, was confused since he did nothing wrong. He said despite knowing his innocence, he felt a sense of dread wash over him.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I just keep praying; ‘God get me through this. Let me see my family again.’ And that was what was on the forefront of my mind, being with my family again," said Rodgers.

Natalie, Rodgers' wife, says the dealer called her right as the arrest was happening to tell her about it and inform her they were the ones who had reported the car as stolen.

“I was in disbelief. Like, what are you talking about? We’ve had that car for two months now. What do you mean it's been reported as stolen?" said Natalie. "They filed this report so easily when they're the ones who loaned us this vehicle."

The couple had been driving the 2019 Kia Sportage loaner vehicle for about two months while their car was being repaired at the dealership.

“This wasn't a simple mistake. This was completely avoidable. More could've been done from the offset, more should've been done once they had the thought, ‘This vehicle isn't on our lot and we don't know where it is," said Scott Harland, the attorney representing Rodgers.

It took about 10 minutes before police figured out the mistake, but Rodgers says the memory still haunts him.

“There's flashbacks that occur. Triggers, PTSD from that event. It's been a lot of medical help. I’m seeing a therapist, trying to get through it," said Rodgers.

Now, the Rodgers want the dealer to take responsibility and are suing for negligence and emotional distress. On top of the incident, the couple also claim that the dealership sold them a lemon.

“It's avoidable and we hope it never happens to anyone else," said Natalie.

NBC4 reached out to the dealer but was unable to get in contact with the owner. Their attorney has also not responded to our requests.