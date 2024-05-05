Ontario

Armed pursuit driver shot and killed by police after multi-car collision in Ontario

A separate motorist died after the driver crashed into another vehicle during the pursuit.

By Missael Soto

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

An armed pursuit driver was shot and killed by officers after a fatal traffic collision that took the life of another driver in Ontario.

According to Ontario Police, the pursuit began after officers responded to a disturbance call at 10:30 a.m. of a man threatening to enter a residence. The caller stated that the man was his sister's ex-boyfriend and alleged a history of domestic violence and gun threats.

Officers found the man inside of his vehicle near the residence on West Maple Street and instructed him to exit the car. The man refused and proceeded to lead authorities on a high-speed pursuit, driving through surface streets and on the wrong side of the freeway.

The driver crashed near Grove Avenue and Philadelphia Street, causing a multi-vehicle collision. The man then fled and attempted to carjack another vehicle while armed with a handgun, according to police.

Officers shot the man and he was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

The two other motorists involved in the collision were injured and transported to a hospital. One was released with minor injuries and the other succumbed to their injuries.

Details on the deceased were not immediately available.

