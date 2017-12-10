Firefighters light backfire while trying to keep a wildfire from jumping Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

What to Know 155,000 acres burned, 15 percent containment

600 homes destroyed

Cost associated with suppressing the fire estimated at $25 million

This article was updated with the latest information at 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 10.

Scorching through Ventura County for a sixth day, the Thomas Fire reached Santa Barbara County on Saturday with 155,000 acres burned along its destructive path.

Multiple fire agencies have contained the blaze by 15 percent as it destroyed 460 homes in the city of Ventura and an additional 140 homes in the county. The cost associated with the damage of the fire is an estimated $25 million, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Officials warned residents of active fire areas that strong Santa Ana winds, which have been fueling the Southern California wildfires, will remain through Sunday. Gusts are expected to blow from 30 to 50 mph, according to the VCFD.

Mandatory evacuations in the city of Santa Paula were lifted on Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" dlang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/IPyzFMIDIn">pic.twitter.com/IPyzFMIDIn</a></p>— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) <a href="https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO/status/939615758102904832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 9, 2017</a></blockquote>

