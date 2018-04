A homeless man who barricaded himself inside the Los Angeles County Hall of Records building was arrested. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A transient was arrested Monday after he barricaded himself inside the Los Angeles County Hall of Records for just less than two hours, according to police.

Crisis negotiation and K-9 units were deployed to the scene, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sheriffs.

The man was transported to hospital for unknown reasons before his arrest.