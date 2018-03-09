Triple-Shooting Reported in South El Monte

Three people were shot early Friday in South El Monte, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Temple Station.
Tempe City sheriffs and the LA County Fire Department responded to a shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard.
One victim was found at the scene, another arrived at a nearby hospital and the last victim was found in a Rolls Royce parked on Rush Street and Tyler Avenue, a few minutes away from the scene.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear, but authorities acknowledged that a dispute at a bar may have been involved.
Details on the suspect’s appearance were not immediately clear.