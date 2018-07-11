Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on West LA 405 Freeway Ramp - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on West LA 405 Freeway Ramp

The single-car crash on the exit ramp at Olympic Boulevard

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published at 5:41 AM PDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 8:37 AM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on West LA 405 Freeway Ramp
    KNBC-TV
    A driver was killed Wednesday July 11, 2018 in a crash on a freeway exit ramp in West Los Angeles.

    One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on the Olympic Boulevard offramp from the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

    The crash occurred about 4 a.m. and Los Angeles firefighters reported one person was dead at the scene. At least four people were hospitalized.

    Details regarding the injuries were not immediately available.

    The driver apparently lost control of the sport utility vehicle on the exit ramp. The SUV ended up on its roof. 

    A SigAlert has been issued for the offramp until 6 a.m.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices