Norwalk

Attempted robber fatally shot by Norwalk store owner identified as Oakland resident

By City News Service

An armed would-be robber who was shot to death by the owner of a Norwalk tobacco shop has been identified today as an Oakland resident.

The attempted robbery occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 10900 block of East Firestone Boulevard, near the San Gabriel River Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The man who was fatally shot in the torso was identified by the Sheriff's Information Bureau as 25-year-old Rodney Gaston.

Homicide investigators determined that Classic Tobacco was opening a business for the day when Gaston entered armed with a handgun, along with two others, then pepper-sprayed the owner, prompting him to fire once from his own handgun, striking Gaston.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The three suspects fled, but Gaston collapsed to the ground a short distance away from the store. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel found him and transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two suspects fled into a residential area northeast of the shopping center, where Norwalk Station deputies later located and arrested them. They were identified as 22-year-old Lamont Neal of Stockton and 26-year-old Dashaunte Woods of Oakland.

SIB confirmed the three men were acting in collaboration.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us