A 7-Year-Old Boy is Attacked By a Mountain Lion in Stevenson Ranch

A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and treated for wounds after being attacked by a mountain lion Monday night.

The attack took place just after 7 p.m. at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, according to authorities.

The young boy was with his father at the park playing on a staircase, with his father not too far behind.

The father heard a scream and immediately ran toward his son who was attacked by a mountain lion.

The screaming helped scare the mountain lion away.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where medical staff swabbed the wounds to see if there was any DNA from the mountain lion.

Those samples were sent to a lab for testing and results are expected to be back sometime Wednesday.

The Department of Fish and Game deployed some members to investigate the area of the attack and look to see if they saw the mountain lion still in the area.

Fortunately the child suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Wildlife officers met with the family at the hospital to gain more details on the attack.