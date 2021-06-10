Aero Theatre in Santa Monica Set to Reopen

The nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group American Cinematheque will reopen the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The Aero, at 1328 Montana Ave., will reopen with an advance screening of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," which will open in theaters nationally on Friday. Programming at the theater throughout the month will include 70mm screenings of "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Vertigo," "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Tenet."

"After over a year away from our beloved cinemas, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to welcome its members and film lovers back to the Aero, and we are so excited to offer great screenings and programming through our new location in Los Feliz," said American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer.

"It has been a challenging year, but we are committed now more than ever to celebrating the magic of the movies and encourage everyone to enjoy our great line-up of events coming up this summer."

The group will begin programming in late July at the Los Feliz 3 theater at 1822 N. Vermont Ave. The partnership comes as renovation work continues at the AC's famed Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. That theater will remain closed until late 2022.

As part of the renovation effort and in an effort to raise funds, AC is selling 25 chairs from the Egyptian Theatre, as well as a limited number of lucite-encased pieces of the theater's screen, signed by various filmmakers. Details are available here.