10-Year-Old Altadena Boy Missing, Last Seen in Pasadena

A 10-year-old boy went missing out of Altadena Monday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Jamari Randy Fernandez was last seen Monday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena.

Jamari is described as 4-feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with short black hair and green eyes. Authorities said he was last seen in an orange shirt with orange shorts.

LA County Sheriff's and Pasadena police said Jamari was last seen with his 14-year-old brother getting off a bus in Pasadena.

Authorities also said the two have left the home before, and turned up in the Los Angeles and Arcadia areas.

Jamari's family said they are very concerned about their safety, and are asking the public to help find them.

Anyone who spots the boy or his brother is asked to contact detectives at (626) 798-1131. Anonymous callers can contact (800) 222-TIPS (8477).