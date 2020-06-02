missing child

10-Year-Old Altadena Boy Missing, Last Seen in Pasadena

Authorities said he was last seen with his 14-year-old brother.

By Heather Navarro

missing boy
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Altadena Station

Jamari Randy Fernandez, 10, of Altadena, was last seen in Pasadena before going missing June 1, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 10-year-old boy went missing out of Altadena Monday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Jamari Randy Fernandez was last seen Monday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena.

Jamari is described as 4-feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with short black hair and green eyes. Authorities said he was last seen in an orange shirt with orange shorts.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

protests 20 mins ago

LA Pizza Shop Takes Beating From Vandals After Peaceful Protesters Pass By

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

Armed Man in Military Clothing Arrested Near National Guard in Downtown LA

LA County Sheriff's and Pasadena police said Jamari was last seen with his 14-year-old brother getting off a bus in Pasadena.

Authorities also said the two have left the home before, and turned up in the Los Angeles and Arcadia areas.

Jamari's family said they are very concerned about their safety, and are asking the public to help find them.

Anyone who spots the boy or his brother is asked to contact detectives at (626) 798-1131.  Anonymous callers can contact (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

missing childPasadenaAltadena
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us