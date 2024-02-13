Amber alert issued for 4-year-old boy in Long Beach

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department after a 4-year-old boy was “abducted” from Long Beach.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone took the car belonging to a delivery driver. And the child was inside the car at the time.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 gray Honda Accord with the California license plate number 8XPG349.

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Last seen: Linden Ave & 1st St, Long Beach, @LBPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/S1KdrpzEhy — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 14, 2024

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.