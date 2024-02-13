Amber Alert

Amber alert issued for 4-year-old boy in Long Beach

The missing child has been identified as 4-year-old Justin chan.

By Helen Jeong

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department after a 4-year-old boy was “abducted” from Long Beach.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone took the car belonging to a delivery driver. And the child was inside the car at the time.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 gray Honda Accord with the California license plate number 8XPG349.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

