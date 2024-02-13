Amber alert issued for 4-year-old boy in Long Beach

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department after a 4-year-old boy was “abducted” from Long Beach.
The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone took the car belonging to a delivery driver. And the child was inside the car at the time.
The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 gray Honda Accord with the California license plate number 8XPG349.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.