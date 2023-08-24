Americana at Brand mall in Glendale evacuated due to note claiming toilet is a bomb

The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale was evacuated Thursday night after someone left a toilet near a movie theater with a note claiming it was a bomb, police said.

The toilet, which was painted red, was left around 8 p.m. in a grassy area near an AMC Theatre, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Saloomen said. A 22-year-old Burbank man was arrested.

Witness video from the scene showed police had cordoned off the area and were turning people away. Bomb squad members cleared the area without incident around 11 p.m.

“Earlier this evening, a suspicious item and note were left at The Americana at Brand. As part of our security protocols, our team immediately contacted the Glendale Police Department who swiftly arrived on site, secured the area and cleared the item," a representative for Caruso, owner of the mall, said in a statement. "As a result of our significant investment in security measures, we were able to quickly assist the GPD in identifying and locating a suspect who was then arrested."

The representative added that they "do not tolerate criminal activity on our properties" and were taking "every step necessary" to ensure safety.