Thursday Night's Ducks-Red Wings Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues

COVID-19-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks has prompted postponement of tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center, the NHL announced.

The Ducks announced earlier Thursday afternoon they had placed four players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol -- goaltender John Gibson, center Sam Carrick, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri.

The game against the Red Wings has been rescheduled for Sunday. The Ducks are next scheduled to play Saturday against the New York Rangers at Honda Center.

The postponement was the fifth to be announced involving the Ducks since Dec. 18, but the first because of coronavirus-issues involving them.

Their first postponement was announced Dec. 18 for a planned game at Calgary Dec. 21 because the Flames were being hit by a COVID-19 outbreak among their players, coaches and staff.

Games planned at Edmonton on Dec. 20 and Vancouver on Dec. 23 were postponed Dec. 19 when the NHL and its players union announced that all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team through the planned Dec. 23 start of the holiday break would be postponed.

The NHL on Dec. 24 pushed the target date for resumption of games one day to Dec. 28 to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide coronavirus testing results and assess teams' readiness to play, resulting in the postponement of the game planned for Dec. 27 against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center.