Orange County

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach

By City News Service

Police in two Orange County cities were investigating antisemitic flyers that were distributed in local neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday.

At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, the Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted:

“We have been made aware of anti-semitic flyers distributed to a neighborhood in southeast Huntington Beach. We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source.”

A short time later, police in Newport Beach tweeted a similar message, writing: “The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of the anti-semitic flyers that have been distributed in an eastern Newport Beach neighborhood. Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident.”

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyHuntington BeachNewport Beachanti-semitism
