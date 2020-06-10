Sepulveda Fire

Apocalyptic Scenes as Fire Erupts Off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A large brush fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Bel Air, creating an apocalyptic scene reminiscent of the Getty Fire of 2019.

The fire was burning east of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erik Scott. Scott said the structure threat was not immediately known.

The fire was reported around 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire was threatening homes or the acreage of the flames, but video provided to NBCLA showed glowing hills off the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center Drive exit in the Sepulveda Pass.

The California Highway Patrol said that the off-ramp to Getty Center Drive had been shut down.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Bel Air 12 mins ago

Sepulveda fire digital

Police Chase 2 hours ago

Police Chase Near LAX Ends in South Bay

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Sepulveda FireBel AirGettygetty fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us