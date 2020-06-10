Apocalyptic Scenes as Fire Erupts Off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

A large brush fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Bel Air, creating an apocalyptic scene reminiscent of the Getty Fire of 2019.

The fire was burning east of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erik Scott. Scott said the structure threat was not immediately known.

The fire was reported around 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire was threatening homes or the acreage of the flames, but video provided to NBCLA showed glowing hills off the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center Drive exit in the Sepulveda Pass.

The California Highway Patrol said that the off-ramp to Getty Center Drive had been shut down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.