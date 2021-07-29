SoCal's April Ross and Alix Klineman Go for Third-Straight Win in Beach Volleyball

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman are back in action on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics when they take on a team from the Netherlands.
The two Southern Californians -- Ross is from Costa Mesa, Klineman is from Manhattan Beach -- defeated Spain 21-13, 21-16 on Tuesday morning for their second straight win. With one more game in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a “lucky loser” matchup after the round robin.
Ross, a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze, and first-timer Klineman will play the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday.
The match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PT. You can stream it live here.
Ross and Klineman started the Olympics with a win over China’s Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19.
Ross won bronze in Rio and a silver at the London Olympics in 2012. She parted ways with beach volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings after they won bronze in Rio.
She has been playing with Klineman, a first-time Olympian, for three years. The pair won silver at the 2019 World Championships.