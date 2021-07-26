SoCal's April Ross and Alix Klineman Aim for Second Olympics Win in Beach Volleyball

The Southern California beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman is back in action Monday in the Tokyo Olympics.

The top U.S. pair are scheduled to take on Spain at 5 p.m. PT. Click here to watch live from a rainy Tokyo.

Ross, of Costa Mesa, and Klineman, of Manhattan Beach, are coming off a win over China’s Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19.

Ross won bronze in Rio and a silver at the London Olympics in 2012. She parted ways with beach volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings after they won bronze in Rio.

She has been playing with Klineman, a first-time Olympian, for three years. The pair won silver at the 2019 World Championships.