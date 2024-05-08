They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, so when Mike and Ada Simpfenderfer decided to remodel theirs, they went all in.

“We’d saved up money to do a good, solid, first-class kitchen remodel,” said Mr. Simfenderfer.

The couple hired home improvement giant Lowe’s to do the $60,000 job.

“They’re a big company. You would think that a big company is going to do what they need to do. They’re gonna do it right,” said Simfenderfer.

Work got underway. But several weeks later, it came to a halt.

“We got ghosted,” said Simpfenderfer.

The couple said workers stopped showing up, even though the job wasn’t done. An oven wasn’t installed, wiring for a second oven wasn’t complete, and the electrical work under the sink was a mess.

“Hello? We sent emails, phone calls, ghosted, no response,” said Simpfenderfer.

And the worst part: the couple had paid the entire cost of the job - $60,000 - up front.

“You have a contract. You failed to fulfill your contract,” said Simpfenderfer.

The Contractors State License Board has always told the I-Team that contractors are limited in how much money they can collect up front – just 10% of the cost of the project or $1,000, whichever is less. Then moving forward, the parties should hash out a payment schedule.

But the I-Team learned Lowe’s doesn’t have to follow these rules. The company has a $10 million bond on file with the state, allowing it to collect all money up front. In turn, that bond is supposed to protect consumers if Lowe’s doesn’t fulfill its contract.

But the Simpfenderfers didn’t want to pursue the bond; they thought Lowe’s could tie them up in a lengthy legal process.

“Here’s what happens when something goes wrong: stall, delay, stall, delay, delay, delay, delay. Trying to wear you down so you go away,” said Simpfenderfer.

So the couple filed a complaint against Lowe’s with the Contractors State License Board. The board referred the case to a state-funded arbitrator. The Simpfenderfers won and were awarded $12,000. They thought the ordeal was finally behind them. But Lowe’s didn’t pay up.

“Lowe’s is consistent. Again ignored,” said Simpfenderfer.

The I-Team reached out to Lowe’s, and days later, the Simpfenderfers got a $12,000 check in the mail.

In a statement to the I-Team, Lowe’s said, in part: “We apologize for the challenges and delays Mr. and Mrs. Simpfenderfer experienced. Customer satisfaction is always the top priority for Lowe’s.”

The Simpfenderfers said the apology is too late, and Lowe’s has lost their business.

“I feel bad for what my wife went through. This was a dream of hers. And they snatched that dream and turned it into endless frustration,” said Simpfenderfer.