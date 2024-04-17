Armed man fatally shot by police in Long Beach park

A man in possession of a gun was fatally shot by Long Beach Police Department officers in a park in the city's Cambodia Town area Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Sixth Street around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding an armed man in MacArthur Park, the LBPD reported.

The responding officers gave the man multiple orders to drop the weapon, but the man failed to comply, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Life-saving measures were administered to the man by officers until the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, who took the man to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The firearm was recovered, and no officers sustained any injuries during the shooting.

“Officers were equipped with body-worn cameras. LBPD is reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public as soon as possible,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the armed man or officer- involved shooting was urged to contact LBPD homicide detectives Gamboa or Valenzuela at 562-570-7244.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.