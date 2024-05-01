UCLA

Pepper spray and firecrackers thrown during protester clash at UCLA

Protesters at UCLA's campus were seen trying to knock down the barricade blocking the pro-Palestinian encampment.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A violent clash between protesters at UCLA took place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Dozens of counter-protesters showed up to the pro-Palestinian encampment, attempting to knock down the barrier made up of guardrails and plywood.

Firecrackers were launched towards the encampment, exploding near the groups of tents.

Scuffles took place among those attempting to knock down the barrier and those protecting it.

One man was treated by authorities after being pepper sprayed during the altercations.

UCLA officials promised Tuesday increased security and disciplinary action against students who are engaging in disruptive conduct.

Chancellor Gene D. Block said in addition to adding more law enforcement officers on campus, the barriers that protesters used to block access to buildings were removed.

"We have seen instances of violence completely at odds with our values as an institution dedicated to respect and mutual understanding," Block confirmed in a statement. "In other cases, students on their way to class have been physically blocked from accessing parts of the campus."

He also confirmed that the "student conduct process" was initiated, which could lead to disciplinary action including suspension and expulsion for certain students.

