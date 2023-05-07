Armed Man Surrenders After Barricading Himself Overnight Inside Home in Whittier

An armed man is in custody after being holed up overnight inside a home in an unincorporated area of Whittier, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff's Enforcement Bureau personnel were dispatched about 5:35 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue and surrounding homes were evacuated for the safety of residents, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

No injuries were reported.

A sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team was also dispatched to the location in attempt to make contact with the suspect

An approximate time of when the suspect surrendered to authorities was not released.

It was also unclear what led to the barricade and no further information about the suspect was available.