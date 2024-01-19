Studio City

Armed robbers hold up smoke shop, liquor store and Poquito Mas in Studio City

Masked robbers target at least three businesses along Cahuenga Boulevard in the Studio City area.

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Armed robbers held up at least three businesses Thursday night in the Hollywood and Studio City areas.

The robbery locations included the Elite Smoke Shop and Universal Liquors, both on Cahuenga Boulevard just off the 101 Freeway as it enters the Cahuenga Pass.

The robbers left with thousands of dollars from the smoke shop. Employees said two armed robbers wearing ski masks entered the business and demanded cash.

The crimes, which occurred within about 10 minutes around 9 p.m., included an attempted robbery at a Poquito Mas restaurant in the same area on Cahuenga Boulevard.

A robbery also was reported at a 7-Eleven on Hollywood Boulevard.

Authorities are working to determine whether all of the crimes are connected.

No injuries were reported.

The robbers were wearing dark clothing and drove away from all four locations. More detailed descriptions were not immediately available.

