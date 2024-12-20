Armed robbery at taco stand in Harbor Gateway

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for at least two armed robbers who targeted a taco stand in Harbor Gateway overnight.

Police responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. on the corner of Lockness Avenue and 228th Street.

Workers told police two men showed up at the taco stand with hand guns and ski masks and all black clothing.

One of the robbers assaulted one of the workers, knocking him to the ground.

The robbers got away with about $1,000 in cash.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.