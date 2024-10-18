Man accused of drugging and raping 9 women, including 1 who died, faces charges

A 50-year-old South Bay man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting nine women at his homes in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, including one who died, faces criminal charges that include murder and rape.

Michael DiGiorgio was set to be arraigned Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. The crimes occurred between May 2019 and November 2021, according to a news release announcing the charges this week from District Attorney's Office.

The name of the woman who died from the alleged drugging was not immediately available.

DiGiorgio is charged with one count each of murder, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person and oral copulation by use of a drug, along with two counts each of sodomy by use of a drug, forcible sexual penetration and furnishing a controlled substance, three counts of rape by use of a drug and five counts of sexual penetration by use of a drug, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

DiGiorgio was arrested Thursday morning by Redondo Beach police and remains in jail. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors say.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department’s hotline at 714-863-2859.