Artists sought for 9-month residency linked to LA County homeless initiative

Artists interested in a nine-month residency sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture have until Feb. 20 to apply.

Participants in the Pathway Home Artist Residency will work in partnership with the department, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the County of Los Angeles Homeless Initiative and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works to develop a framework or toolkit for integrating arts, culture, and creativity into community engagement activities before, during, and after the resolution of homeless encampments, including RVs, as part of the Pathway Home initiative.

Pathway Home helps people living on the streets to come indoors by offering a diverse array of options for interim housing and a comprehensive slate of services to help them achieve stability and ultimately move into permanent housing.

Artist program activities will include workshops, identifying cultural and community assets and working with community and arts leaders.

The residency begins April 22 and continues through January 31, 2025. Participants will be paid $40,000 and will be able to work on other projects during the residency.

More information is available at www.lacountyarts.org/call-artists-pathway-home-artist-residency.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 20.