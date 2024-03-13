Irvine

At least 16 injured at FBI training facility in Irvine

A spokesperson for the FBI said the injuries occurred during a training incident.

By Helen Jeong

At least 16 people were injured during a training exercise at the FBI’s training facility in Irvine.

This happened at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Jerry Crowe training facility on Magazine Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department also confirmed the injured people, who are members of the department's Special Weapons and Tactics team, were participating in an annual training.

During their training, an explosion occurred indoors, causing injuries to 16 members of the SWAT team.

Fifteen of them were taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance while one person drove himself to the hospital.

Most of the injured were released from the hospital after being checked for dizziness and ringing in the ears.

At least one person is expected to undergo surgery for a leg injury.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.

