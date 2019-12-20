At Least Four SFV 7-Elevens Targeted in Overnight Robberies

At least four 7-Eleven stores in the San Fernando Valley were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning and police worked to determine if the robberies were connected.

The first robbery was reported at a store in Van Nuys about 12:45 a.m., followed about 30 minutes later by a robbery at a store in Northridge and additional robberies at stores in Chatsworth and Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was unclear if the robberies were connected or how much money was taken in each incident, police said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.