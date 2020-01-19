Nightclub Stabbing

At Least One Dead After Nightclub Stabbing in the Mid-City Area

By Sydney Kalich and Gene Kang

RMG News

At least one woman is dead after a stabbing in the middle of a nightclub in the Mid-City area Sunday morning, LAPD said.

Police said they received reports of a stabbing at the popular nightclub 'Catch One' on W. Pico Blvd at 12:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly pulled out a weapon inside the club, police said. When police arrived they found a 23-year-old woman stabbed on the dance floor. The woman died at the hospital.

Police said they have one person in custody as of Sunday morning.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

