Average SoCal Gasoline Prices Record Largest Increases Since May 6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in both Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest increases since May 6 Saturday in the midst of Memorial Day Weekend.

The Los Angeles County average price rose 1.2 cents to $4.219 while the Orange County average price increased 1.4 cents to $4.173, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased 33 of the past 36 days, rising 19.3 cents, including 1 cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 16, 2019. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.279 greater than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen 98.7 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

Can you imagine powering your home with the same technology that sent rockets to the moon? That's what SoCal Gas has in mind responding to a state mandate which requires California run on 100% natural energy by the year 2045. Anthony Yanez reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Orange County average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago, 13.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.271 greater than one year ago. It has risen 96.5 cents since the start of the year, including a half-cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.