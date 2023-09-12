windsor square

Baby found abandoned in Windsor Square

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby was found abandoned in Windsor Square overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

A woman called police to report a baby that had been abandoned near the Bank of America on Larchmont Street. 

The LAPD responded to the call at around 3 a.m. The woman who found the baby told police she was not the child’s mother. 

Officers took the child to the hospital to be evaluated. 

It was not clear how old the child was or where its parents might be. 

windsor square
