Baby found abandoned in Windsor Square

A baby was found abandoned in Windsor Square overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman called police to report a baby that had been abandoned near the Bank of America on Larchmont Street.

The LAPD responded to the call at around 3 a.m. The woman who found the baby told police she was not the child’s mother.

Officers took the child to the hospital to be evaluated.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not clear how old the child was or where its parents might be.