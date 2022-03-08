Hawthorne

Man Shot and Killed at Hawthorne Baby Shower

No arrests were reported in a shooting at a Hawthorne home that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Crime scene tape blocks off a neighborhood where a fatal shooting was reported March, 2022 in Hawthorne.
A 25-year-old man was shot to death during an argument at a Southern California home where a baby shower was being held, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported in Hawthorne shortly before midnight Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Hawthorne police officers found the victim on the ground in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body and died at the scene.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Aerial video showed what appeared to be a large white tent set up on the property.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was in an argument with another young man who pulled out a handgun, shot the victim several times and fled, the department said.

