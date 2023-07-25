Baldwin Hills man recovering from rare triple organ transplant

A Baldwin Hills man is recovering after receiving a triple transplant.

Valance Sams, 46, received a liver, heart and kidney transplant in a 20-hour surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I am just thankful for a new day, whether cloudy or sunny, everyday is my birthday,” Sams said.

Sams is now the 46th person in the United States to undergo this procedure.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I have had one surgery for three organs, the heart, the liver at the kidney,” Sams said.

“This triple organ transplant was absolutely remarkable,” Dr. Nicholas Nissen, Surgical Director at Cedars-Sinai, said.

For the past 10 years, the Baldwin Hills dad had nothing but complaints, with his health declining and his organs failing.

Six weeks ago he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai where doctors told him a single donor was available.

Sams said he was told there was a possibility he may not survive.

“I had to sign off on it and that was the hardest thing I had to do, it was either all in or ride it out with the bad organs and I am going to give my shot at life,” Sams said.

His son, Valance Sans Jr. was with him.

“That last fist bump was just you know, I will see you on the other side,” the son said.

It took a team of eight doctors 20 hours.

“We are watching a newly beating heart in the chest while we start to do our work in the abdomen,” Dr. Nissen said.

Sams is now home and recovering.

“Wow, I got my dad back again,” Sams Jr. said.

“We expect him to be a wonderful older gentleman. Talk to your family, and say I want to be an organ donor, I want to change lives,” Dr. Nissen said.

The father and son are back on the field with the Baldwin Hills all stars.

“You can have a good outcome,” Sams said.