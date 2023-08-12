Bear spray used on security guards in SoCal mall heist involving 30 to 50 people

Thirty to 50 people were part of a robbery crew Saturday that swarmed a Nordstrom department store and used bear spray on security guards at a Southern California mall.

The heist was reported around 4 p.m. at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park. The thieves used bear spray on two security guards who confronted them, police said.

Bear spray, deployed from pressurized canisters, contains capsaicin and other ingredients that can inflame the eyes and upper respiratory system. An ambulance responded to the mall, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was transported.

The thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, an LAPD spokesman told NBC News. Video showed a flurry of activity inside the store with thieves scooping up armfuls of items and running for the exit.

No arrests were reported.